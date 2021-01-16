Palat scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

While Blackhawks goalie Collin Delia held the Lightning at bay in the first period, Palat opened the scoring just 2:25 into the second. The Czech winger later assisted on a Stamkos insurance goal in the third. Palat has racked up three points through the first two games, including scoring on both of his shots on net this season. A first-line gig in Tampa's strong offense makes Palat an attractive option for fantasy managers.