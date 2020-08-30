Palat scored two goals Saturday, including the game-winner, during the Lightning's 3-1 victory over the Bruins in Game 4 of their second-round series.
After going top shelf on Jaroslav Halak for the only goal of the first period, Palat ripped a one-timer past the Boston netminder midway through the second to give Tampa a 2-0 lead, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made sure it held up. Palat extended his postseason point streak to four games in the process, and the 29-year-old now has four goals and eight points in 12 playoff games. He'll look to stay locked in for Game 5 on Monday as the Bolts attempt to advance to the conference finals.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Points in three straight games•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Delivers Game 2 winner•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: All clear Sunday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Skips practice session•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Offers assist in loss•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Posts helper Monday•