Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Produces assist
Palat posted an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Palat worked a give-and-go that resulted in Tyler Johnson's second-period tally. The 28-year-old winger has been generous in January -- Palat has seven assists and a plus-8 rating in 11 appearances this month, but he hasn't scored a goal of his own. For the year, he's at 31 points, 99 shots on goal and 104 hits through 49 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.