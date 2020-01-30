Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Produces assist

Palat posted an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Palat worked a give-and-go that resulted in Tyler Johnson's second-period tally. The 28-year-old winger has been generous in January -- Palat has seven assists and a plus-8 rating in 11 appearances this month, but he hasn't scored a goal of his own. For the year, he's at 31 points, 99 shots on goal and 104 hits through 49 outings.