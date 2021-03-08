Palat scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, and added four shots, three blocked shots and a hit during Sunday's 6-3 win over Chicago.

With the Bolts down 3-0 early in the second period, Palat got the comeback started with his 10th goal of the season before setting up Victor Hedman for the tying marker exactly four minutes later. Palat has posted back-to-back multi-point performances, and he's on a career-best scoring pace with 20 points through 23 games.