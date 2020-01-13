Play

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Quiet return

Palat (undisclosed) had two hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Devils.

Palat missed one game with the injury. The Czech winger remains at 26 points with 93 shots on goal, 98 hits and a plus-16 rating in 44 games this season.

