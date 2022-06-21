Palat scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, levied six hits, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Palat gave the Lightning their first lead in the series with his first-period tally. He also set up Corey Perry's second-period marker, which was the last goal of the game. Six of Palat's 10 playoff goals this spring have come in his last nine games, and he's up to 19 points 41 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-8 rating in 20 outings overall.