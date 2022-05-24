Palat scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 2-0 series-clinching victory over the Panthers.

Palat scored an empty-net goal to seal Tampa Bay's 2-0 win and series sweep of the Panthers. It was the first goal in the series for the 31-year-old winger though he did post an assist in his previous two contests. Palat now has four goals and four assists in the postseason after 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) in the regular season.