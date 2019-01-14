Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Registers assist in road loss

Palat bagged an assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Islanders.

Limited to 30 games in 2018-19, Palat has still managed 18 points despite missing an extended stretch of games earlier in the season. The assist gives him points in three straight games. It's also worth noting that Palat recorded a team-high seven shots on goal. Next up is a road contest in Dallas, and Palat stands a good chance to find the scoresheet. In nine career games versus the Stars, the Czech-born forward has recorded 12 points.