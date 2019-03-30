Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Remains on track to play Saturday

Lightning coach Jon Cooper is optimistic that Palat (upper body) will be in action against the Capitals on Saturday, Caley Chelios of Fox Sports reports.

This is consistent with Friday's report from Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site. From a fantasy perspective, Palat almost always gets overshadowed by big-name studs like Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos. Of course, the aforementioned players are among the league's elite offensive forwards, but don't lose sight of the fact that Palat is squarely in the top six along with them, and he deserves credit for the Bolts possessing a league-best rate on the power play this season.