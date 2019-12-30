Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Ripples twine Sunday

Palat scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

Palat broke the scoreless deadlock at 4:10 of the second period. He was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's win over the Canadiens, but the 28-year-old has produced two goals, four assists and 17 hits in his last five games. The Czech winger now has 22 points, 89 hits and 83 shots on goal in 37 contests.