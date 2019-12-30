Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Ripples twine Sunday
Palat scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.
Palat broke the scoreless deadlock at 4:10 of the second period. He was held off the scoresheet in Saturday's win over the Canadiens, but the 28-year-old has produced two goals, four assists and 17 hits in his last five games. The Czech winger now has 22 points, 89 hits and 83 shots on goal in 37 contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Points in three straight•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Collects ninth goal of 2019-20•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three points in win•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Big night versus Devils•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Slow start continues•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.