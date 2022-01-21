Palat (lower body) will not participate in Friday's game against Anaheim, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Palat will miss a fourth straight game while recovering from the lower-body injury he suffered against Buffalo on Jan. 11. During the first three games of Palat's absence, Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos have seen expanded minutes. The next scheduled Lightning contest after Friday is Saturday against San Jose.
