Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Ruled out Saturday
Palat (undisclosed) will not suit up for Saturday's game in Philadelphia, Caley Chelios of the Lightning's official site reports.
Saturday will be the first game Palat has missed all season, scoring 12 goals and 26 points in 43 games so far. The Czech winger doesn't have a timeline for his return, but his status for Sunday's game in New Jersey seems questionable at the moment.
