Palat scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Palat picked up a loose puck off a turnover before firing a wrist shot past Jack Campbell to open the scoring in the first period. The 31-year-old winger has had a strong series with points in four straight contests and three goals over that span. Palat will look to keep his momentum going as the Lightning head back to Toronto for Game 7.