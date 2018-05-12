Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Scores in garbage time

Palat tallied a late goal in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals on Friday. The Capitals lead the Eastern Conference finals, 1-0.

It was a rather meaningless goal, but with the score, Palat continued his very strong postseason. He has five goals and nine points in 11 games this spring, which is pretty impressive considering he had just 35 points in 56 regular-season contests. Palat has scored four of those goals in the last five postseason games.