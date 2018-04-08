Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Scores in season finale
Palat scored to send Saturday's game to overtime, where his team fell 3-2 to Carolina.
Palat played in just 56 games due to injury, which was part of why his season was so disappointing, as he finished with just 35 points on the year. Unless Boston loses on Sunday, he's going to be seeing Toronto in the playoffs, which could be a high-scoring series given both teams' firepower, so he could have value if you're playing fantasy playoff hockey.
