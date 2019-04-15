Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Scores lone goal in loss

Palat notched an even-strength goal while logging 17:20 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Palat finally got into the fold offensively, collecting his first point and shot of the series. He's been decent defensively, however, dishing out 10 hits and has blocked five shots in three games. The Czech-born player has averaged 16:49 of ice time in the series, so he'll need to keep producing if the Lightning want to dig out of their 0-3 series hole.