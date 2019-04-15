Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Scores lone goal in loss
Palat notched an even-strength goal while logging 17:20 of ice time in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Palat finally got into the fold offensively, collecting his first point and shot of the series. He's been decent defensively, however, dishing out 10 hits and has blocked five shots in three games. The Czech-born player has averaged 16:49 of ice time in the series, so he'll need to keep producing if the Lightning want to dig out of their 0-3 series hole.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back in as expected•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Remains on track to play Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Aiming for Saturday return•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Exits Monday's contest•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Notches assist•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Offensive touch has returned•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...