Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Scores twice in win
Palat tallied two goals on three shots in a 4-1 win over the Bruins in Wednesday's Game 3.
Palat scored both his goals in the first 3:19 of the game, and his second tally stood up as the game winner. This is the second game in a row where he's notched two points. The 27-year-old had a down year, only managing 11 goals in an injury-shortened campaign, so the Lightning will be happy to see any scoring from him.
