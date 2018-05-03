Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Scores twice in win

Palat tallied two goals on three shots in a 4-1 win over the Bruins in Wednesday's Game 3.

Palat scored both his goals in the first 3:19 of the game, and his second tally stood up as the game winner. This is the second game in a row where he's notched two points. The 27-year-old had a down year, only managing 11 goals in an injury-shortened campaign, so the Lightning will be happy to see any scoring from him.