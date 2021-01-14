Palat potted a power-play goal on his only shot and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

Palat scored the first goal of the Lightning's season, kicking a rebound onto his stick and slotting it past Blackhawks netminder Malcolm Subban on the power play. He was later whistled for goaltender interference to wave off another would-be Tampa Bay goal. After scoring 11 goals in 25 playoff games during Tampa Bay's run to the Stanley Cup last season, Palat will look to build on that success in the 2021 regular season while featuring on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit.