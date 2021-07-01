Palat scored a goal on two shots and added five hits in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 2.

Montreal defenseman Joel Edmundson turned the puck over behind his net and Palat jumped on it along the goal line, banking it off Carey Price to give Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead with 4:18 left in the third period. It was the fifth goal of the playoffs for the 30-year-old Palat, who has landed on the scoresheet in five of his last six contests . He's produced two goals and three assists during that stretch to go with a terrific plus-7 rating.