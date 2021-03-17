Palat recorded an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.

Palat set up Brayden Point's tally 3:55 into the first period. The 29-year-old Palat saw his five-game point streak end Monday in Nashville, but it didn't take him long to get back on the scoresheet. The physical winger has 11 tallies, 16 helpers, 46 hits and a plus-5 rating in 28 contests this year. He's just under a point-per-game pace, but it's unlikely he reaches his career high of 63 points from 2014-15.