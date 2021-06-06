Palat had two assists while adding two hits and one shot in Saturday's 6-4 win over Carolina in Game 4.

Palat spotted Brayden Point on the doorstep for the game's first goal 14:24 into the opening period, then he drew the lone helper on Nikita Kucherov's third-period snipe, which closed out the scoring. Palat, who snapped a personal five-game point drought, has two goals and three assists in 10 playoff contests.