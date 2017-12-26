Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Settling into post-Triplet Line reality
Palat is on pace for 50 points this season.
That's consistent with his production from last season. Palat clearly benefited from playing on the Triplet Line a few seasons ago -- his early tallies of 59 and 63 points in 2013-14 and 2014-15, respectively, might never be replicated.
