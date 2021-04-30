Palat scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 3-0 win over the Stars.
Palat opened the scoring at 14:41 of the first period when he forced the Stars' defender into a turnover and then wired it from the high slot. He's riding a seven-game, 10-point streak (three goals, seven assists). Palat is in the middle of his best offensive season and should be deployed with every chance.
