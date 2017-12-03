Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Seven points in last seven games

Palat picked up two assists Saturday in a win over San Jose. He now has seven points in his last seven games.

He has three goals and four assists in that span. Overall, Palat has just 17 points in 26 games and is trailing the Bolts' powerful forwards. You may be able to get him on the cheap. Don't overpay; just inquire.

