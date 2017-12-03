Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Seven points in last seven games
Palat picked up two assists Saturday in a win over San Jose. He now has seven points in his last seven games.
He has three goals and four assists in that span. Overall, Palat has just 17 points in 26 games and is trailing the Bolts' powerful forwards. You may be able to get him on the cheap. Don't overpay; just inquire.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Snipes power-play marker•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Tallies goal, assist Saturday•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Notches two points in 8-5 win•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Ends drought with power-play tally•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Tickles twine twice in win•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Signs five-year deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...