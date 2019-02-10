Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Sitting out Sunday
Palat (upper body) will not play in Sunday's road game against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
It's unclear when the 27-year-old was dinged up, and Palat is deemed day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The Lightning will miss their crafty first-line winger, as Palat is up to 21 points in 39 games this campaign. With Palat out, Adam Erne or Anthony Cirelli could be in line for an uptick in power-play time Sunday.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Registers assist in road loss•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Garners two assists•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: First goals of season•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Will play against Sabres•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Closing in on return•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Participates in Sunday's skate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...