Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Sitting out Sunday

Palat (upper body) will not play in Sunday's road game against the Panthers, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

It's unclear when the 27-year-old was dinged up, and Palat is deemed day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The Lightning will miss their crafty first-line winger, as Palat is up to 21 points in 39 games this campaign. With Palat out, Adam Erne or Anthony Cirelli could be in line for an uptick in power-play time Sunday.