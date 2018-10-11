Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Skating on top line Thursday

Palat is skating with NIkita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos for Thursday's game.

Palat is exactly the type of hard-working, intelligent player that those two studs need. But remember -- the Bolts have only played one game and coaches continue to rotate assignments for the forwards. Palat may settle on the top line or he might see second-line work. The plum number-one gig would do wonders for his even-strength production.