Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Skating on top line Thursday
Palat is skating with NIkita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos for Thursday's game.
Palat is exactly the type of hard-working, intelligent player that those two studs need. But remember -- the Bolts have only played one game and coaches continue to rotate assignments for the forwards. Palat may settle on the top line or he might see second-line work. The plum number-one gig would do wonders for his even-strength production.
-
