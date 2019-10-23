Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Slow start continues
Palat has three goals and an assist in eight games this season for the Lightning.
He continues to skate on the second line, so the points should come. But Palat has struggled with injuries the last two seasons and he's produced just 34-35 points in each of those years. We're watching carefully for any signs that his last couple years are his new normal.
