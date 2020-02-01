Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Snaps 11-game goal drought
Palat tallied a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Ducks.
The Czech winger made sure to get a goal in before January ended, opening the scoring at 4:07 of the first period. He's been moderately productive with eight points in his last 12 appearances. For the season, the Czech winger has 13 goals, 32 points, 104 hits and 100 shots on goal through 50 games. After missing the 40-point mark in the last two years, Palat seems poised to return to that level of production.
