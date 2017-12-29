Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Snaps nine-game power-play slump

Palat delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-1 victory over Montreal.

Palat hadn't managed any power-play production in his previous nine games, so this was a welcome bonus for his owners. However, it may be his reunification with Tyler Johnson that helps his production the most. Those two formed two-thirds of the Triplet Line and have uncanny chemistry. And if Brayden Point can perform in the spot vacated by Nikita Kucherov, then Palat's overall value could start to climb.