Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Snaps seven-game point drought
Palat scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.
The points snapped a seven-game drought. Palat's talent has never been questioned, but he has struggled to deliver on it since the Triplet Line was torn apart. He's on track for about 44 points this season, but he has to stay healthy. That's something Palat hasn't managed since the Triplet days. Use with caution and certainly don't rely on him to deliver on a key role.
