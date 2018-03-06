Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Status quo

Lightning coach Jon Cooper is still unsure about the status of Palat, who is dealing with a lower-body injury.

The winger, who remains on injured reserve, wore a non-contact jersey in the team's morning skate Tuesday. It's safe to deduce that he won't be out there for the evening's contest against the Panthers.

