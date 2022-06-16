Palat scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 1.

Palat extended his point streak to five games with a second-period tally. He's posted four goals and four assists during that run, which is his best of the postseason. The 31-year-old winger has nine goals, eight assists, 39 shots, 51 hits and a plus-8 rating through 18 playoff contests, primarily playing in a top-line role.