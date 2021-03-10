Palat notched a power-play assist and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Palat set up Brayden Point for a goal in the first period. The 29-year-old Palat has collected three goals and four helpers in his last six games. The Czech winger has 10 tallies, 11 assists, 52 shots on goal and 40 hits through 24 contests in 2020-21. Thirteen of his points have come with the man advantage.