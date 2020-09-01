Palat scored a goal on a team-leading 10 shots in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Bruins in Game 5. He also added two hits.

Palat broke a scoreless deadlock with a deflection in the high slot at 4:21 of the second period. It was Palat's fifth goal in the last four games after having gone without a goal in his first nine playoff tilts. He'll take a five-game point streak (five goals, two assists) into the Eastern Conference Finals.