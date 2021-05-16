Palat (lower body) will be available for Game 1 against the Panthers on Sunday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Palat missed the final game of the regular season but he'll skate on the top line alongside Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point on Sunday. The 30-year-old winger averaged 17:27 of time and scored 46 points in 55 games this season.
