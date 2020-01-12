Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Suiting up Sunday
Palat (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game in New Jersey, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Palat missed just one game with his mysterious injury. He'll jump back into the lineup in place of Patrick Maroon (undisclosed). The 28-year-old winger has 12 goals and 26 points in 43 games this season.
