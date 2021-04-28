Palat registered two assists, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Blackhawks.
Palat played provider for his linemates, assisting on goals by Alex Barre-Boulet and Brayden Point. The 30-year-old Palat has generated two goals and 11 helpers through 14 games in April. He's up to 44 points, 98 shots, a plus-5 rating and 74 hits through 49 contests overall.
