Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Surfaces on IR

Palat (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, according to the NHL's official media site.

Palat isn't expected to return until some point in early December. The Bolts have compensated for the wily winger's absence by giving more playing time to the likes of Alex Killorn and Yanni Gourde, plus rookie Danick Martel made his season debut at the top level Saturday against the Senators.

More News
Our Latest Stories