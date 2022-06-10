Palat scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers in Game 5.

Palat got a piece of a Mikhail Sergachev shot, putting the Lightning ahead for the first time with 1:50 left in the third period. Through five games in the Eastern Conference Finals, Palat has been a force with four goals and two assists. The veteran winger is up to eight tallies, six assists, 35 shots, 46 hits and a plus-7 rating in 16 playoff outings. He's locked in to a top-six role, and he's been a key contributor so far.