Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Tallies goal, assist Saturday
Palat registered a goal and an assist during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.
The enigmatic winger has five goals and 12 points in his first 20 games, which is more than fine but probably not what fantasy owners were hoping for after last season's 52 point campaign. There's room to improve and Palat is a key cog in Tampa Bay's vaunted top-six, so keep playing him as you normally would.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Notches two points in 8-5 win•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Ends drought with power-play tally•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Tickles twine twice in win•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Signs five-year deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Opts for arbitration•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Rolls up another multi-point outing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...