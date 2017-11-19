Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Tallies goal, assist Saturday

Palat registered a goal and an assist during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

The enigmatic winger has five goals and 12 points in his first 20 games, which is more than fine but probably not what fantasy owners were hoping for after last season's 52 point campaign. There's room to improve and Palat is a key cog in Tampa Bay's vaunted top-six, so keep playing him as you normally would.