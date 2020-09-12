Palat scored a power-play goal on three shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders in Game 3.
Palat helped the Lightning work on a third-period comeback, but it wasn't enough to force overtime. All seven of Palat's postseason tallies have come in the last seven games. He's up to 11 points, 50 shots and 44 hits in 16 outings.
