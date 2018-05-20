Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three-game point streak
Palat scored his sixth goal of the postseason in Saturday's 3-2 win over Washington.
He has a point in each of his last three games and four in five against the Caps. Palat's best postseason performance came in 2014-15 when he tallied 16 points in 26 games. He could improve on that total significantly if the Bolts move on to the Final. Tampa is up 3-1 over Washington right now and just a win away from vying for Lord Stanley.
