Palat scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Palat opened the scoring at 11:50 of the first period. He added helpers on goals by Mathieu Joseph and Alex Barre-Boulet, the latter tally coming on the power play. Palat is on a five-game point streak (two tallies, five helpers) and he has racked up 42 points, 96 shots on net, 73 hits and a plus-3 rating through 48 contests. He had only 41 points through 69 appearances last season.