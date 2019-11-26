Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three points in win
Palat scored a shorthanded goal and also tallied a pair of assists, one with the man advantage, in a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Monday.
Palat's night began when he registered the lone assist on Nikita Kucherov's first-period goal, scored 13 seconds into the game. Mikhail Sergachev's power-play goal in the middle frame included a Palat helper, and then Palat capped off his night with a shorthanded marker in the third to make it 5-2 for the hosts. The 28-year-old also dished out five hits in the win.
More News
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Big night versus Devils•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Slow start continues•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Off to slow start•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Back in as expected•
-
Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Remains on track to play Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.