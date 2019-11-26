Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Three points in win

Palat scored a shorthanded goal and also tallied a pair of assists, one with the man advantage, in a 5-2 win over the Sabres on Monday.

Palat's night began when he registered the lone assist on Nikita Kucherov's first-period goal, scored 13 seconds into the game. Mikhail Sergachev's power-play goal in the middle frame included a Palat helper, and then Palat capped off his night with a shorthanded marker in the third to make it 5-2 for the hosts. The 28-year-old also dished out five hits in the win.