Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Tickles twine twice in win
Palat scored two goals in Tampa's 5-3 win over Florida on Friday night.
He and Brayden Point are already showing fantastic chemistry -- the duo combined for five points Friday night. We had some concerns about Palat's production now that he's been shifted down the lineup, but so far, so good.
