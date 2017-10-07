Play

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Tickles twine twice in win

Palat scored two goals in Tampa's 5-3 win over Florida on Friday night.

He and Brayden Point are already showing fantastic chemistry -- the duo combined for five points Friday night. We had some concerns about Palat's production now that he's been shifted down the lineup, but so far, so good.

