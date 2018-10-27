Lightning's Ondrej Palat: To miss Saturday's game
Palat (lower body) is considered day-to-day and not expected to be in the lineup Saturday versus Arizona.
Palat played Friday but logged just 10:42 before leaving the game with a lower-body injury. While the injury isn't expected to keep Palat out of the lineup for long, the Czech forward won't feature in Saturday's road affair versus the Coyotes. Following Arizona, the Lightning's next game comes Tuesday at home against the Devils.
-
