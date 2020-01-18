Play

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Trio of helpers Friday

Palat registered three assists in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Palat showed excellent chemistry with center Anthony Cirelli, who scored all three goals that Palat assisted on. The Czech winger has four assists over his last two outings, which gave him 30 points in 47 contests this season. He's added 94 shots on goal, 100 hits and a plus-19 rating.

