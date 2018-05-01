Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Two-point performance in Game 2 win

Palat scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Bruins in Game 2.

Tampa's second line combined for three goals and seven points on the night, helping Palat break a four-game scoring drought in the playoffs. The 27-year-old now has two goals and six points in seven postseason games, and he'll look to carry his momentum forward as the series shifts to Boston on Wednesday.

