Palat scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

After setting up Steven Stamkos for the Bolts' first goal early in the second period, Palat lit the lamp himself midway through the third. The veteran winger is enjoying life on Tampa's top line, producing at a career-best pace with seven goals and 14 points through 16 games.