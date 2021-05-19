Palat scored a goal, added an assist, dished five hits and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Panthers in Game 2.

Palat was held off the scoresheet in Game 1 after missing the regular-season finale with a lower-body injury. He got back on track with a first-period tally in Game 2, and he also set up Yanni Gourde's empty-netter in the third. The Czech winger racked up 46 points, 111 shots on net and 82 hits in 55 regular-season outings, and he's set to stick in a top-six role during the postseason. He's played on a line with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov so far.